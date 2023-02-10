National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in grief over soldiers' martyrdom

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers in the landmine blast in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers in the landmine blast in Balochistan.

In separate condolence messages, they sympathised with the bereaved families, saying that the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the motherland.

Speaker said anti-national elements were taking cowardly action to sabotage peace.

The sacrifices rendered for elimination of terrorism from the dear country will always be remembered.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.