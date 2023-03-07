National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf wishes Hindu community a Happy Holi, acknowledges their contributions and rights

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The festival of colors, which was celebrated by Hindus across the world, marks the victory of good over evil and promotes brotherhood in the society.

Speaker NA acknowledged the contributions of the Hindu community in Pakistan and stated that they were an integral part of the country.

He further added that the services rendered by the community were highly appreciated.

The speaker emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan, which was adopted in 1973, ensured equal rights for minorities, including the Hindu community.

He added that the vertical white stripe in the flag of Pakistan represented the religious minorities and their representation in the country.

Moreover, the Speaker lauded the efforts of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in protecting the rights of minorities and providing them with equal opportunities to thrive in the society.

The party had always been committed to ensuring that all religious communities in Pakistan enjoyed the same rights and privileges as any other citizen, he added.

The warm and welcoming message from the National Assembly Speaker was a testament to the inclusive and pluralistic nature of Pakistan's society.

It was a positive step towards building stronger ties between different religious communities and promoting peace and harmony in the country.