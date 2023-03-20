UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Felicitates People Of Iran On Nowruz Day's Celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday felicitated the government and people of Iran on Nowruz Day- the festival that marks the Persian New Year 1402 and the official beginning of spring equinox, when the sun crosses the equator and day and night are equal llengths In his special message on the celebration of Nowruz, the speaker said that the friendly and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran had spanned over decades.

Pakistan valued its relations with Iran, he said, adding that both countries had supported each other in every difficult hour and pointed out that Iran had extended its support on every international platform.

He said the Pakistani Parliament and people stand together with their Iranian brothers on this happy occasion of Nowruz celebration which was being celebrated with enthusiasm in a wide area right from Central Asia to the Balkans for many centuries.

Nowruz marked the celebration of the arrival of spring. The speaker hoped that the celebrations would promote brotherhood, love and affection.

The speaker said that Pakistan stands with its Iranian brothers in every hour of sorrow and distress and would continue to support them at all regional and global levels.

