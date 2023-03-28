UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Expresses Grief Over Death Of Umrah Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:24 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over death of Umrah pilgrims

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Speaker extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives, asking for their status to be raised.

Related Topics

Accident Injured National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender e ..

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender equality

2 minutes ago
 Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to ..

Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

2 minutes ago
 Russians spend their day at work, and what Russian ..

Russians spend their day at work, and what Russians consider to be the most infl ..

2 minutes ago
 Mills owner assure of providing sugar in Bachat Ba ..

Mills owner assure of providing sugar in Bachat Bazaars at Rs95 per kg

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US Will Continue to Fly Intelligence D ..

Austin Says US Will Continue to Fly Intelligence Drones in Black Sea Despite Rec ..

2 minutes ago
 Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.