National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over death of Umrah pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Speaker extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives, asking for their status to be raised.