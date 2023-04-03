National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed his profound grief and sorrow on Monday over the sad demise of the brother of Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed his profound grief and sorrow on Monday over the sad demise of the brother of Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio.

In a condolence message, the Speaker offered his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for their strength and patience during this difficult time.

Highlighting the loss as an irreplaceable one, he acknowledged the pain and agony of the grieving family.

He further stated that the deceased would always be remembered for his services and contributions towards the betterment of society.

The Speaker prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.