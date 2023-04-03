UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pays Tribute To Bhutto On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 09:07 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to Bhutto on death anniversary

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday paid homage to the late leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary, praising his visionary leadership and unwavering struggle for the rights of underprivileged communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday paid homage to the late leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary, praising his visionary leadership and unwavering struggle for the rights of underprivileged communities.

In his message, the Speaker highlighted Shaheed Bhutto's instrumental role in the adoption of the Constitution of Pakistan in 1973 and emphasized that his message of optimism and devotion to the people of Pakistan still resonates with the nation today.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf further emphasized that Shaheed Bhutto's vision of a democratic, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan still resonates with the nation today.

He called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the late leader's ideals of democracy and social justice. The Speaker also highlighted Shaheed Bhutto's message of optimism and his devotion to the people of Pakistan, which remains relevant today.

In conclusion, the Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to work towards creating a better and more promising future for the country while upholding the golden principles enshrined in the Constitution.

