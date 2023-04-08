National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker condemn terrorist attack in Khyber district

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Bara Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Bara Khyber district.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of security personnel Hazrat Gul, and Sepoy Nazeerullah Mahsud in the aftermath of the attack.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

The sacrifices of security forces in the war against terrorism will always be remembered, said both of them in their united messages to the bereaved family.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious objectives," said the Speaker, adding that the blood of those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country would not go in vain.

Both of them prayed for the elevation of the martyrs to the highest ranks and for the grant of patience to the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss.