National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announces six members as Panel of Presiding Officers

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced the names of six members as the Panel of Presiding Officers for 52nd session of the Lower House of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced the Names of six members as the Panel of Presiding Officers for 52nd session of the Lower House of Parliament.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the speaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary Barjees Tahir, Hussain Elahi, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Kishwar Zahra, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Wajeeha Qamar, who would chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.