Open Menu

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Announces Six Members As Panel Of Presiding Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:19 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announces six members as Panel of Presiding Officers

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced the names of six members as the Panel of Presiding Officers for 52nd session of the Lower House of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced the Names of six members as the Panel of Presiding Officers for 52nd session of the Lower House of Parliament.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the speaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary Barjees Tahir, Hussain Elahi, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Kishwar Zahra, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Wajeeha Qamar, who would chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament

Recent Stories

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces schedule for opening roun ..

UAE Pro League announces schedule for opening rounds of ADNOC Pro League, U21 Pr ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE highlights renewable energy’s key role in pe ..

UAE highlights renewable energy’s key role in peacekeeping operations

10 minutes ago
 At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens miss ..

At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing

7 minutes ago
 Imran violated Official Secrets Act of Pakistan: F ..

Imran violated Official Secrets Act of Pakistan: Federal Minister for Power Engi ..

7 minutes ago
 US to Change Army Structure to Prepare for Potenti ..

US to Change Army Structure to Prepare for Potential War With China or Russia - ..

7 minutes ago
EU Ministers to Discuss New Defense Package for Uk ..

EU Ministers to Discuss New Defense Package for Ukraine Again in August - Borrel ..

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad visits different areas of city

Mayor Hyderabad visits different areas of city

14 minutes ago
 Police issues security plan for 2nd Muharram

Police issues security plan for 2nd Muharram

14 minutes ago
 Bank of Turkey Announces Key Interest Rate Rise Fr ..

Bank of Turkey Announces Key Interest Rate Rise From 15% to 17.5%

8 minutes ago
 PEC initiative of 'Day Trip Learning' launched at ..

PEC initiative of 'Day Trip Learning' launched at NUTECH

3 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official COP28 invite to Presi ..

UAE President sends official COP28 invite to President of Colombia

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan