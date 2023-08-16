Open Menu

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Condemns Violence Against Minorities In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minorities in Jaranwala

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent wave of violence and vandalism targeting minorities in the town of Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent wave of violence and vandalism targeting minorities in the town of Jaranwala.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding fundamental rights for all citizens, especially minorities, he reaffirmed that the Constitution ensured their security and safety.

The speaker stressed that Pakistan's commitment to protecting minorities was deeply rooted in its constitutional framework. "Every citizen, regardless of their background or beliefs, is entitled to the full range of fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution," he asserted.

He underlined that ensuring the sanctity of the worship places was not only the duty of the State just but also a collective obligation of the society.

Raja Pervaiz said there might be the possibility of external elements' involvement to undermine the harmony of the nation. "Such acts of violence and vandalism may be part of a larger conspiracy against Pakistan." The speaker called for a thorough investigation into the incidents and urged swift action against those responsible. "It is imperative that the culprits behind these heinous acts are brought to justice without delay," he asserted.

Referring to the rising acts of Islamophobia in the world, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden characterizing such acts as attempts to disrupt interfaith harmony and appealed to the international community to collectively address and prevent such incidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sweden Jaranwala May All

Recent Stories

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

3 minutes ago
 Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment ..

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

4 minutes ago
 Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

5 minutes ago
 US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' ..

US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' on food security

5 minutes ago
 AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for var ..

AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for various programmes

3 minutes ago
 Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

3 minutes ago
Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worsh ..

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

3 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to quadruplet

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

3 minutes ago
 Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of ..

Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq: Acting VC FU ..

3 minutes ago
 Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military per ..

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

1 hour ago
 KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journa ..

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

1 hour ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan