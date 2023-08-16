National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minorities in Jaranwala

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent wave of violence and vandalism targeting minorities in the town of Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent wave of violence and vandalism targeting minorities in the town of Jaranwala.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding fundamental rights for all citizens, especially minorities, he reaffirmed that the Constitution ensured their security and safety.

The speaker stressed that Pakistan's commitment to protecting minorities was deeply rooted in its constitutional framework. "Every citizen, regardless of their background or beliefs, is entitled to the full range of fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution," he asserted.

He underlined that ensuring the sanctity of the worship places was not only the duty of the State just but also a collective obligation of the society.

Raja Pervaiz said there might be the possibility of external elements' involvement to undermine the harmony of the nation. "Such acts of violence and vandalism may be part of a larger conspiracy against Pakistan." The speaker called for a thorough investigation into the incidents and urged swift action against those responsible. "It is imperative that the culprits behind these heinous acts are brought to justice without delay," he asserted.

Referring to the rising acts of Islamophobia in the world, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden characterizing such acts as attempts to disrupt interfaith harmony and appealed to the international community to collectively address and prevent such incidents.