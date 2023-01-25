National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday commiserated with Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail over the demise of his beloved father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday commiserated with Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail over the demise of his beloved father.

In separate condolence messages to Qadir Khan Mandokhail, speaker and deputy speaker expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the death of Mandokhail's father.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest and console those deeply pained by his death.