National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Seeks F9 Park Rape Incident Report From IGP Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:23 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday sought a comprehensive report from the Inspector General Police (IGP), Islamabad about rape of a young girl in F-9 park (Fatima Jinnah Park) on February 2,2023 of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday sought a comprehensive report from the Inspector General Police (IGP), Islamabad about rape of a young girl in F-9 park (Fatima Jinnah Park) on February 2,2023 of the Federal capital.

The speaker remarked that the detailed report have been sought on the progress of the investigation and the steps being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed upon the need for swift and thorough action in such sensitive cases.

It is pertinent to mention that the issue was also discussed during the National Assembly session on Monday, where the Members of the National Assembly strongly condemned the incident and expressed their resentment over the negligible progress made so far in the case .

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani who was chairing the assembly session at the time of the discussion remarked that such heinous acts could not be tolerated and there was a need to take stern action against all those involved in the incident.

Owing to the gravity and slow progress in the case, Deputy Speaker while chairing the session gave the Ruling in which he instructed the IGP Police, Islamabad to present a report to the House within 24 hours.

