UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Felicitates Mahira On Being Elected As APEA's Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 10:06 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates Mahira on being elected as APEA's Vice President

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday congratulated the deputy director of the National Assembly Secretariat Mahira Rafique as she was elected the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Evaluation Association (APEA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday congratulated the deputy director of the National Assembly Secretariat Mahira Rafique as she was elected the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Evaluation Association (APEA).

In a statement, he said that APEA is a prestigious international organization that aims to improve the theory, practice, use and institutions of evaluation across the Asia Pacific region.

Its members are national and thematic voluntary evaluation associations representing more than 40 countries in the region.

The speaker emphasized the need for evidence-based policy-making and the role of trained staff in aiding parliament and parliamentarians in making better decisions. He acknowledged Mahira Rafique's election as a testament to her dedication and hard work towards promoting the culture of monitoring and evaluation in the region.

He also hinted at holding the next APEA forum meeting in Pakistan to further strengthen the culture of monitoring and evaluation in decision-making processes.

Mahira Rafique expressed her gratitude for the recognition and thanked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for his unwavering support. She reiterated her commitment in promoting the principles of transparency, accountability, and learning through evaluation.

It is pertinent to mention that three staff members of the Secretariat including Mahira recently attended the on-site training on better policy-making through evidence-based evaluation, organized by the APEA in Sri Lanka.

The speaker appreciated the fact that all three of them performed exceptionally well during the training and represented their parliament and the country in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Sri Lanka Parliament All Asia

Recent Stories

Abudllah bin Zayed meets with Greek PM in Athens

Abudllah bin Zayed meets with Greek PM in Athens

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Ce ..

Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Central Bank President

42 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate on Peace, Security - Nebenzia

42 minutes ago
 Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as ..

Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as secretary of Regional Cricket ..

43 minutes ago
 Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children i ..

Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children in Armed Conflicts - UN Envoy

43 minutes ago
 Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG m ..

Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG malaise deepens

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.