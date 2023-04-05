Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf And Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani Condemn Attacks On Worshippers In Al-Aqsa Mosque, India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 09:25 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani condemn attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, India

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces and the attack on Muslim worshipers in eight Indian states by extremist Hindus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces and the attack on Muslim worshipers in eight Indian states by extremist Hindus.

They expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Muslim community in India. The attacks were a serious violation of basic human rights, they said in a joint statement.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their concern over the brutal attack on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate notice of the atrocities.

They also called upon international human rights organizations to take action against the violations of human rights against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states.

"The Parliament and the people of Pakistan pray for the speedy recovery of those injured as a result of the attack by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque and condemn the attack on Muslim worshipers in India," they added.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker called on the international community to break their silence on the violence and atrocities committed against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states and take urgent action to address the issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Attack National Assembly Parliament Mosque Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by- ..

Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by-catch, raise income

19 seconds ago
 Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

18 minutes ago
 SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murd ..

SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

18 minutes ago
 China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to ..

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blink ..

23 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a ..

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal wi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.