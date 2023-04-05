National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani condemn attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, India

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces and the attack on Muslim worshipers in eight Indian states by extremist Hindus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces and the attack on Muslim worshipers in eight Indian states by extremist Hindus.

They expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Muslim community in India. The attacks were a serious violation of basic human rights, they said in a joint statement.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their concern over the brutal attack on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate notice of the atrocities.

They also called upon international human rights organizations to take action against the violations of human rights against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states.

"The Parliament and the people of Pakistan pray for the speedy recovery of those injured as a result of the attack by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque and condemn the attack on Muslim worshipers in India," they added.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker called on the international community to break their silence on the violence and atrocities committed against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states and take urgent action to address the issue.