Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf Stresses Importance Of Involving Intelligentsia, Youth, Academia In Research-based Legislation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 08:59 PM

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stresses importance of involving intelligentsia, youth, academia in research-based legislation

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday highlighted the importance of involving the intelligentsia, youth, and academia in enacting research-based legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday highlighted the importance of involving the intelligentsia, youth, and academia in enacting research-based legislation.

He made these remarks while awarding completion certificates to Research Associates who had completed their six-month program with TADVEEN-Legislative Drafting & Research Clinic, working at the National Assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad.

The Speaker emphasized that the Primary objective of parliament is to legislate in the best interest of the common people, and he welcomed everyone to participate in this process.

The TADVEEN initiative was introduced in the National Assembly to provide quality inputs for research-based lawmaking. The Speaker encouraged the Associates to continue playing their role in the development of the country in whatever capacity possible.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf emphasized that the parliament is the house of the people and welcomed everyone to participate in the legislative process.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Best

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

19 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

20 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chie ..

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

20 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

27 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing bus ..

Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing business community

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.