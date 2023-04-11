National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stresses importance of involving intelligentsia, youth, academia in research-based legislation

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday highlighted the importance of involving the intelligentsia, youth, and academia in enacting research-based legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday highlighted the importance of involving the intelligentsia, youth, and academia in enacting research-based legislation.

He made these remarks while awarding completion certificates to Research Associates who had completed their six-month program with TADVEEN-Legislative Drafting & Research Clinic, working at the National Assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad.

The Speaker emphasized that the Primary objective of parliament is to legislate in the best interest of the common people, and he welcomed everyone to participate in this process.

The TADVEEN initiative was introduced in the National Assembly to provide quality inputs for research-based lawmaking. The Speaker encouraged the Associates to continue playing their role in the development of the country in whatever capacity possible.

