National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Visits Fazl's Residence To Condole Mufti Abdul Shakoor's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:03 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to offer his condolences on the sudden death of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 )

The speaker expressed his deep grief and sympathy over the loss of such a prominent figure, and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Raja Pervez Ashraf paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor's services in religious, political, and social spheres, calling him a sincere and intelligent political leader and a renowned scholar of islam.

Pakistan had lost a prominent scholar and theoretical political leader, whose services in the fields of religion, politics, and society would be remembered for long, he added.

