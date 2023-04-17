(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to offer his condolences on the sudden death of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The speaker expressed his deep grief and sympathy over the loss of such a prominent figure, and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Raja Pervez Ashraf paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor's services in religious, political, and social spheres, calling him a sincere and intelligent political leader and a renowned scholar of islam.

Pakistan had lost a prominent scholar and theoretical political leader, whose services in the fields of religion, politics, and society would be remembered for long, he added.