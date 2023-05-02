National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition highlighting Hungary's Islamic architectural heritage, which was organized in celebration of the golden jubilee of Hungary's constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition highlighting Hungary's Islamic architectural heritage, which was organized in celebration of the golden jubilee of Hungary's constitution.

Ashraf praised Hungary for being one of the first European nations to showcase peaceful coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities, and he expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian government for promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding through such events. The speaker also commended the cooperation between the governments of Hungary and T�rkiye in preserving the Islamic cultural heritage of the Ottoman Empire in Hungary.

MNA Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, the Convener of Pakistan-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed her gratitude to Speaker Ashraf for promoting inclusivity in Parliament. She appreciated the initiative of the Hungarian government for enhancing educational scholarships for Pakistani students in Hungary, and she also praised the efforts of the Hungarian government in promoting inclusivity, regardless of religion.

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas thanked Speaker Ashraf for organizing the exhibition and appreciated the cooperation extended by him.

He highlighted that Hungary has a rich history of Ottoman architecture in a non-Muslim European cultural environment. The ambassador emphasized that the exhibition showcased well-preserved and renovated minarets, mosques, and tombs that were built by the finest artists of that era. Fazekas also stressed the importance of parliament-to-parliament contacts in enhancing ties between the two nations.

Turkiye Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said that that Ottoman architecture in Hungary was a mix of eastern and western elements as Ottoman architects adapted the Islamic patterns. He congratulated and thanked the Ambassador Bela Fazekas for exhibiting the commendable exhibition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Further, he extended his gratitude Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and National Assembly Secretariat for organizing this exhibition which enabled the visitors to be a part of Islamic history.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Parliamentarians, Members of diplomatic community and Media representatives.