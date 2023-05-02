UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Inaugurates Exhibition Showcasing Hungary's Islamic Architectural Heritage On Constitution's Golden Jubilee

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurates exhibition showcasing Hungary's Islamic architectural heritage on Constitution's Golden Jubilee

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition highlighting Hungary's Islamic architectural heritage, which was organized in celebration of the golden jubilee of Hungary's constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition highlighting Hungary's Islamic architectural heritage, which was organized in celebration of the golden jubilee of Hungary's constitution.

Ashraf praised Hungary for being one of the first European nations to showcase peaceful coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities, and he expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian government for promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding through such events. The speaker also commended the cooperation between the governments of Hungary and T�rkiye in preserving the Islamic cultural heritage of the Ottoman Empire in Hungary.

MNA Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, the Convener of Pakistan-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed her gratitude to Speaker Ashraf for promoting inclusivity in Parliament. She appreciated the initiative of the Hungarian government for enhancing educational scholarships for Pakistani students in Hungary, and she also praised the efforts of the Hungarian government in promoting inclusivity, regardless of religion.

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas thanked Speaker Ashraf for organizing the exhibition and appreciated the cooperation extended by him.

He highlighted that Hungary has a rich history of Ottoman architecture in a non-Muslim European cultural environment. The ambassador emphasized that the exhibition showcased well-preserved and renovated minarets, mosques, and tombs that were built by the finest artists of that era. Fazekas also stressed the importance of parliament-to-parliament contacts in enhancing ties between the two nations.

Turkiye Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said that that Ottoman architecture in Hungary was a mix of eastern and western elements as Ottoman architects adapted the Islamic patterns. He congratulated and thanked the Ambassador Bela Fazekas for exhibiting the commendable exhibition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Further, he extended his gratitude Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and National Assembly Secretariat for organizing this exhibition which enabled the visitors to be a part of Islamic history.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Parliamentarians, Members of diplomatic community and Media representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Hungary Bela Gold Muslim Christian Media Government

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

3 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

14 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

14 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

14 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

14 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.