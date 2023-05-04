National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death of Sukho Khan

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, expressed his deep sorrow and sympathy to the family of his recently deceased friend, former Nazim Union Council Sukho Chaudhry Muhammad Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, expressed his deep sorrow and sympathy to the family of his recently deceased friend, former Nazim Union Council Sukho Chaudhry Muhammad Ayaz.

The Speaker offered funeral prayers, and paid tribute to the deceased's political and social contributions, acknowledging his dedication to serving others and kind-hearted nature.

Additionally, the Speaker offered his condolences and prayed for strength for the family to cope with their loss. Several notable individuals, including Raja Javed Ashraf, Khurram Parvez Raja, Barrister Shahrukh Parvez Raja, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and Mehtab Khan Abbasi, were present to pay their respects.