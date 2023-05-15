UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Issues Production Order Of PTI Senators For Joint Sitting Of Majlis-e-Shoora

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has issued production orders of Senator Falak Naz and Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry for attending the Joint sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora being held on May 15, 2023, in Parliament House.

The production issued under rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 read with rules 33 and 34 of the Parliament ( joint sittings) Rules, 1973.

More Stories From Pakistan

