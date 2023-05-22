UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Seeks Report Of Murder After Alleged Rape Of Girl In Barakahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf seeks report of murder after alleged rape of girl in Barakahu

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has taken serious notice of the murder of an innocent girl after alleged rape and inhuman torture in New Abadi Barakahu, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has taken serious notice of the murder of an innocent girl after alleged rape and inhuman torture in New Abadi Barakahu, Islamabad.

Convener of Parliamentary Caucus on Children's Rights Mehnaz Akbar Aziz raised the matter during question hour in the current session.

She said that culprits of such heinous incident will be apprehended immediately and she also raised objections about delayed investigation in the matter.

While expressing deep sorrow and grief over the murder of an innocent girl after being raped and mercilessly tortured in Islamabad, the speaker directed IG Islamabad to submit the report after completing the investigation in the office of the speaker within 7 days.

