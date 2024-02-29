National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf announces six-member panel of chairpersons

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Mian Riaz Hussain Peerzada, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr Nafisa Shah, Ali Muhammad and Syed Amin ul Haque would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
