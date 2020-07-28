UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Refers Eight Private Members' Bills To Concerned Committees For Deliberation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

National Assembly speaker refers eight private members' bills to concerned committees for deliberation

National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday referred eight private members bills to concerned committees for further deliberation and consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday referred eight private members bills to concerned committees for further deliberation and consideration.

The bills referred to committees included the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 25A), the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020,the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020, the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

