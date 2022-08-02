National Assembly speaker refers five private member bills to concerned standing committees

The National Assembly on Tuesday accorded approval to move five private member bills and send all to the concerned standing committees for discussion and submission of report to the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday accorded approval to move five private member bills and send all to the concerned standing committees for discussion and submission of report to the House.

The bills include; one to establish Indus University of Science and Technology (The Indus University of Science and Technology Bill, 2022), to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022), to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Act, 2020 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2022), to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 (The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and the establishment of International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences (The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022).

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh moved the bill to establish Indus University of Science and Technology. Shahida Rehmani moved the bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. Moulana Abdul Akbar Chatrali moved the bill to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Act, 2020 while Qadir Khan Mandokhail moved two bill which include the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 and the establishment of International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences.