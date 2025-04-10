- Home
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Congratulates Noor Zaman On Winning World Under-23 Squash Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:53 PM
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended heartfelt congratulations to Noor Zaman for his remarkable victory in the World Under-23 Squash Championship
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended heartfelt congratulations to Noor Zaman for his remarkable victory in the World Under-23 Squash Championship.
Commending Noor Zaman’s outstanding performance, the speaker said that the young athlete has made Pakistan proud on the international stage.
“Noor Zaman’s exceptional display in the World Under-23 Squash Championship has brought great honour to the nation,” he stated.
The speaker emphasized that Noor’s talent is a source of national pride and expressed hope that Pakistan would soon reclaim its lost glory in the sport of squash.
He further added that the youth of Pakistan possess immense potential and are capable of achieving great success globally.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also conveyed his best wishes to Noor Zaman for even greater achievements in the future.
