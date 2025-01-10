- Home
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Applauds Security Forces For Eliminating Five Khawarij Terrorists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in Dera Ismail Khan, which led to the elimination of five Khawarij terrorists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in Dera Ismail Khan, which led to the elimination of five Khawarij terrorists.
The speaker praised the security forces for their dedicated efforts to thwart the terrorists’ malicious plans and emphasized their role in ensuring national security.
“The security forces’ resolve to combat terrorism remains unwavering,” he said, commending their determination to eradicate terrorism.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated, “Foreign terrorists will never succeed in achieving their malicious objectives.”
He also expressed strong solidarity with the security forces, affirming that the entire nation stands united with them in the ongoing battle against terrorism.
