National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq assures cooperation to opposition for talks with Govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday assured the Opposition of his full cooperation in holding negotiations with the Government, reaffirming his role as the “Custodian of the House.”

The Speaker stressed that dialogue is the only way to resolve political differences and to act as a bridge between the government and the Opposition to achieve this objective. Despite his offer, the opposition staged a walkout and left the House.

This invitation was extended during a National Assembly session when opposition member Asad Qaiser raised a matter regarding the opposition’s privileges.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that the Constitution, the law, parliamentary traditions, and rules are equal for all, and their adherence is essential for strengthening democracy.

Referring to the arrest of Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, the Speaker noted that even in that case, no “production orders” were issued. He emphasized that no forum is greater than the National Assembly and the Senate as a “grand jirga,” and urged all political forces to come forward to strengthen Parliament.

The Speaker reiterated that differences of opinion are the beauty of democracy, but transforming them into constructive dialogue is in the larger national interest.

