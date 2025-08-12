Open Menu

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Assures Cooperation To Opposition For Talks With Govt

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq assures cooperation to opposition for talks with Govt

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday assured the Opposition of his full cooperation in holding negotiations with the Government, reaffirming his role as the “Custodian of the House”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday assured the Opposition of his full cooperation in holding negotiations with the Government, reaffirming his role as the “Custodian of the House.”

The Speaker stressed that dialogue is the only way to resolve political differences and to act as a bridge between the government and the Opposition to achieve this objective. Despite his offer, the opposition staged a walkout and left the House.

This invitation was extended during a National Assembly session when opposition member Asad Qaiser raised a matter regarding the opposition’s privileges.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that the Constitution, the law, parliamentary traditions, and rules are equal for all, and their adherence is essential for strengthening democracy.

Referring to the arrest of Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, the Speaker noted that even in that case, no “production orders” were issued. He emphasized that no forum is greater than the National Assembly and the Senate as a “grand jirga,” and urged all political forces to come forward to strengthen Parliament.

The Speaker reiterated that differences of opinion are the beauty of democracy, but transforming them into constructive dialogue is in the larger national interest.

APP/szm-rzr

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

12 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

57 minutes ago
 STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordab ..

STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..

7 minutes ago
 Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to ..

Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA

7 minutes ago
 PM warns India over water threats, vows firm respo ..

PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated

7 minutes ago
PESCO launches new pension management system

PESCO launches new pension management system

7 minutes ago
 Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal A ..

Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitatio ..

Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul H ..

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts ..

9 minutes ago
 University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 20 ..

University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 2025

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan