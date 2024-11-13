National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in the Kech district, which resulted in the elimination of four terrorists.

In a statement, Sadiq applauded the professional expertise of the security forces, emphasizing that terrorists are enemies of the nation who seek to spread chaos and disrupt peace and development.

The speaker reaffirmed the nation's commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that the entire nation stands united against terrorism and supports the security forces in their efforts to eliminate this menace.

The entire nation remains steadfast in its support for the security forces as they work tirelessly to protect Pakistan's citizens and territories.

He reiterated his resolve to continue operations against terrorists until terrorism is completely eradicated.