National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Turbat Blast, Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sorrow over loss of lives

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Dhang, near Turbat, Balochistan, and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Dhang, near Turbat, Balochistan, and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

In his condolence message, the speaker conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

He expressed solidarity with the grieving families, emphasizing that those who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity.

The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to their families in this difficult time.

He also affirmed that terrorist acts by malicious elements would not weaken the nation’s resolve in its fight against terrorism.

