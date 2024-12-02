National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in celebration of their 53rd National Day.

In his message on the 53rd National Day, Sadiq lauded the UAE’s impressive progress under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting that the nation’s rapid development is highly commendable.

The speaker highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, stressing that Pakistan places great significance on its partnership with the UAE.

He underlined the close connection between the people of both nations, pointing out the large number of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE who make valuable contributions to the progress of both countries.

Sadiq expressed pride in the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the UAE, which has remained steadfast over time. He emphasized Pakistan’s determination to further strengthen its long-standing brotherly relations with the UAE through enhanced economic collaboration.

The speaker extended his best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE on this special occasion.