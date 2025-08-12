National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Nepalese envoy discuss regional cooperation

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday met with Ambassador of Nepal, Mrs. Rita Dhital, to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic and parliamentary ties with Nepal.

The Speaker underscored opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism, and stressed the importance of activating Parliamentary Friendship Groups and exchanging delegations to deepen bilateral understanding.

He also called for joint efforts to promote peace and development in South Asia, highlighting the need to revitalise the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, (SAARC) platform.

Ambassador Dhital appreciated Pakistan–Nepal relations and expressed Nepal’s resolve to expand cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism, terming the partnership beneficial for regional progress.

