Open Menu

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Welcomes Big Reduction In Electricity Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tariffs

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of a significant reduction in electricity tariffs, which will provide major relief to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of a significant reduction in electricity tariffs, which will provide major relief to consumers. The cuts include a decrease of

Rs. 7.41 per unit for domestic users and Rs. 7.59 per unit for industrial consumers.

In a statement issued by the Directorate General of Media of the National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker said that this is a historic public decision of the prime minister and his team. This decision will benefit all consumers without discrimination. Such a big relief to the people after pulling the country out of the economic whirlpool is a historic step.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further said that the prime minister’s decision will further accelerate economic activities in the country. This decision of the government also brought immediate improvement in the stock market, which is a reflection of the confidence of the business class. The public circles, including the business classes and the business community, have also welcomed this decision.

He said that despite the challenges facing the country, such a big relief is the fulfilment of the promises made by the prime minister to the people. The reduction in electricity prices will increase exports and increase the growth rate.

Recent Stories

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

12 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

1 minute ago
 Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt f ..

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tari ..

1 minute ago
 Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction ..

Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister ..

53 seconds ago
 DC Kohat hosts public meeting

DC Kohat hosts public meeting

54 seconds ago
Governor prays for early recovery of President Asi ..

Governor prays for early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

56 seconds ago
 Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road ac ..

Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

57 seconds ago
 ATM on track for record attendance as visitor regi ..

ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year

42 minutes ago
 UAE search and rescue team continues to support hu ..

UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, Londo ..

Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, London

59 seconds ago
 Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan