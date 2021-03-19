UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:53 AM

National Assembly speaker says he will reach out opposition for electoral reforms

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said he would reach out opposition, as well as the entire parliamentary leadership, to bring electoral reforms through legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said he would reach out opposition, as well as the entire parliamentary leadership, to bring electoral reforms through legislation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the electoral reforms were the need of hour and imperative to hold transparent elections in the country.

He expressed the hope that the opposition would extend support to the opposition for bringing electoral reforms.

Asad said Shahbaz Sharif should partake in the process of electoral reforms as he was an opposition leader in the National Assembly.

He also hinted at issuance of Shahbaz Sharif's production order and said it would be issued if needed.

Both the government and opposition had expressed reservations over the Senate elections as well as the general elections held in the past. Therefore, it was a high time for the government and opposition parties to make joint efforts to legislate over the issue so that transparent elections could be ensured in the country, he added.

He said he would contact the opposition leaders to convince them for legislation on electoral reforms in the Parliament.

"I have also met with Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology and asked them to contact the opposition in that regard," he said.

He said it was imperative for all the parliamentarians to sit together and develop mutual consensus for effective legislation on electoral reforms.

In response to a question, he said that the government could not be toppled through a long march.

"It will be an inappropriate for opposition to waste this opportunity," he said adding all the reservations regarding elections could only be removed by enacting legislation.

Asad Qaiser said the parliamentary committee would also work on judicial reforms for timely disposal of the cases.

The government and the opposition should be on one page for the reforms agenda and for that purpose he would issued production order of opposition leaders, he concluded.

