National Assembly Speaker shifted from hospital to home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was shifted from a private hospital to his home on Tuesday as he speedily recovered from the coronavirus disease.

According to a spokesman of the Speaker office, Asad Qaiser was shifted to the hospital as he was not feeling well, some days after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Speaker will return to work after fully recovering from the coronavirus disease.