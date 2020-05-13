UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Shifted From Hospital To Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

National Assembly Speaker shifted from hospital to home

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was shifted from a private hospital to his home on Tuesday as he speedily recovered from the coronavirus disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was shifted from a private hospital to his home on Tuesday as he speedily recovered from the coronavirus disease.

According to a spokesman of the Speaker office, Asad Qaiser was shifted to the hospital as he was not feeling well, some days after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Speaker will return to work after fully recovering from the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

National Assembly From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.