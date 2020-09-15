National Assembly Speaker stresses for promotion of intra-party democracy in country

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has stressed for promotion of intra-party democracy by declaring it imperative for progress and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has stressed for promotion of intra-party democracy by declaring it imperative for progress and development of the country.

He was addressing National Seminar on 'Parliamentary Democracy' organized by Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights in collaboration with National Parliamentary Task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) here at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services.

Asad Qaisar was of the view that that inculcating democratic values within the parties would strengthen the democracy in the country.

Sustained democracy was imperative for the progress and development of the country, he added.

He said that continuity of the democratic process ensures and upholds basic human rights ordained in islam and guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Speaker said that one major component of democracy was that no person, or group or class holds power or any office on permanent basis.

"The free, fair and regular elections allow fresh and vigorous mandates to enter into the system", he addedThe seminar was organized to mark International Day for Democracy.