National Assembly Speaker Summons National Security Committee Meeting On Nov 8

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:09 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security comprising members of the National Assembly and the Senate

The meeting will be chaired by NA Speaker at 11am on November 8 in the National Assembly Hall. The meeting will be briefed by military officials on current national security issues.

During the meeting, the top military brass will brief about the overall affairs of national security. Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz and other ministers will also attend the meeting. Adviser to PM Babar Awan and Moeed Yusuf will also attend the meeting.

The four provincial chief ministers, the AJK president, AJK prime minister and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Especially, all members of the NA standing committee on defence will also attend the meeting.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Deputy Parliamentary Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also invited to attend the meeting.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal head Maulana Asad Mehmood, PML-Q's Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal, MQM-P's Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and BAP's Khalid Hussain Magsi have been also invited to attend the meeting.

GDA's Ghous Bux Khan, AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and ANP's Amir Haider Azam Khan have also been invited.

