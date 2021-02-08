UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker To Issue Letters To Three MNAs On Unpleasant Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to three MNAs on unpleasant incident

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday chaired a meeting to probe into the unpleasant incident that happened on February 4 during the NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday chaired a meeting to probe into the unpleasant incident that happened on February 4 during the NA session.

After probing the matter, the speaker decided to issue letters under Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 to members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Attaullah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Secretary National Assembly, Advisor to the Speaker on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and other senior officers of the Secretariat were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the speaker said the incident which took place last Thursday was highly condemnable.

He said as the custodian of National Assembly, he would take appropriate action to maintain the order in the House, and to regulate the proceedings in accordance with parliamentary practices and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

He said all the assembly members belonging to treasury or the opposition benches were under obligation to obey the rules of National Assembly and to maintain the decorum of the House in order to preserve its sanctity.

The speaker after thorough examination of the record of proceedings and evidence showed his resolve to maintain the sanctity of the House at every cost without prejudice and pressure.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party February Muslim All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged ..

1 minute ago

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

2 minutes ago

1700 bags wheat seized

2 minutes ago

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent m ..

2 minutes ago

President briefed about steps taken for population ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.