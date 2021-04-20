UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker To Raise The Issue Of Blasphemy With Speakers Of The World Parliaments

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

National Assembly Speaker to raise the issue of blasphemy with Speakers of the world Parliaments

Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar along with former Speaker and Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Tuesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar along with former Speaker and Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, discussion between them focused on the rising trend of blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) and desecration of religious sentiments of Muslims in western countries.

It was agreed that the Muslim Parliamentarians from Europe and North America would be approached requesting them to raise the issue of blasphemy in their respective parliaments.

Speaker Asad Qaiser, in this regard would write letters to the Speakers/Presiding Officers of the Parliaments to bring the issue under discussion in their Parliaments for bringing an end to this practice.

They agreed that respecting religious sentiments of each other would help to coexist.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the Europe was quite sensitive about Holocaust, whereas at the same time utterance of blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet PBUH hurting the sentiments of Muslim was going on unabated.

He urged western powers to sent same standard for Holocaust as well as Blasphemy. He said that such disregard to the religious sentiments was not acceptable on the pretext of freedom of speech and expression.

He said that desecration of religious sentiments of Muslims was creating barriers rather building bridges.

Echoing his views, Governor Muhammad Sarwar said that he had been maintaining a network of Muslim MPs while he was member of the British Parliament. He said that he would revive the network though his connections for raising the issue in the British Parliament.

Former Speaker/Minister Dr. Fehmida Mirza said that utterance of blasphemous remarks have badly hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the globe. She said that Muslim parliamentarian around the world should raise the issue in their respective Parliaments.

She assured that she would engage with the women parliamentarians to raise the issue in their respective parliamentarians.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Governor Punjab Europe Parliament Blasphemy Same Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

10 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

40 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

55 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad prepares new ..

55 seconds ago

SECP launches online facility for mortgage registe ..

58 seconds ago

Rospotrebnadzor to Selectively Test Foreigners Arr ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.