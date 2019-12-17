UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Urged To Expose India's Oppressive Face Through Parliamentary Democracy

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday urged Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to expose Indian government's undemocratic and oppressive facade before the world through parliamentary democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday urged Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to expose Indian government's undemocratic and oppressive facade before the world through parliamentary democracy.

Qureshi, during a meeting with the NA speaker here, said after the passage of the citizenship law by the Indian Parliament, the region was confronted with new challenges.

The religious minorities had been deprive of their basic human right in India, he added.

Appreciating the speaker's initiative of parliamentary diplomacy, he said attention of the international community had aptly been drawn towards the Kashmir issue, said a press release received here.

Asad Qaiser said the issue of the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and Members of the Election commission should be resolved by the Parliament in order to uphold its supremacy.

The speaker said he would continue to play his role to develop consensus between the treasury and opposition benches.

The foreign minister also apprised the speaker about his discussion with the members of opposition parties on the issue.

