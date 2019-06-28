National Assembly Speaker urges exploring new markets for tobacco growers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday urged exploring new markets for consumption of country's tobacco and asked the manufacturers to give good rates to tobacco growers to enable them to lead a respectable life.

Addressing a delegation of tobacco growers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Parliament House, he said that protecting the interest of the farmers and preventing them from exploitation was collective responsibility as law makers.

The government was working on devising a mechanism to compel companies and factories to give reasonable rates to growers.

He had constituted National Assembly Special Committee on Agriculture Products to resolve issues of farmer's community. He will protect the rights of growers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Palochistan.

He said he would himself contact tobacco companies to give good rates to tobacco growers. He asked tobacco growers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to constitute a committee to keep close liaison with National Assembly Committee on Agriculture constituted to advocate and lobby for their interest and resolve their issues. He said the government was working to provide relief to cotton growers.

Tobacco board Laws would be amended in the next session of National Assembly to provide relief to farmers.

He said he has no personal stake in tobacco business or agriculture but only wanted to serve farmers community.

The speaker said the National Assembly had consumed record 65 hours in budget debate, which was longest (debate) in country's history. PTI government has further strengthened democratic traditions.

Muhammad Ali of Anjuman e Kashkaran, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for withdrawing Rs 300 per kg advance on tobacco growers. The advance tax on tobacco could have pushed the growers below poverty line.

He said a reception would be organized in Swabi to acknowledge the services of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for the cause of tobacco growers.

The farmers thanking the Speaker National Assembly stated that it was the first time in history of parliament that the large number of farmers has gathered at the Parliament House. The farmers expressed hope and firm faith that Special Committee on Agricultural Products under the leadership of Asad Qaiser would continue the uplift the downtrodden farmers of the Country.