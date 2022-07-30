National Assembly speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday urged the nation to forge unity among their ranks for peace and tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday urged the nation to forge unity among their ranks for peace and tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He, in a message, proposed to shun all types of differences and supplement government efforts to create an environment of co-existence in the holy month of Muharram across the country.

The speaker said islam was a religion of peace, love and tolerance and abhor all forms of sectarianism, extremism and prejudices.

He called upon the Ulema and religious scholars to play their due role and influence to create religious harmony and to spread the true message of Islam.

"Let us make a resolve today to give up our differences and get united to develop comprehensive strategy for combating terrorism, sectarianism, militancy and extremism from the country" he said.

Meanwhile, the NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in a separate message, said we should follow the true spirit of Muharram-ul-Haram which is sacrifice and religious tolerance.

He further said we should refrain from all kinds of prejudice and class differences.