National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to help Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the world community to rightly assess Afghan situation and the condition of its people and help them in this hour of need.

Addressing a ceremony of handing over 200 tons of relief goods to Afghan Consular General here at the Governor House, he requested Pakistani philanthropists to come forward and generously help the Afghan brothers and sisters.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan has a strong relationship with Afghanistan and Islamabad has a great desire to see peace and stability in the neighbouring and brotherly country which is imperative for the whole region and the world as well.

He said Pakistani government and people are fully supporting Afghan people and the world community should also help them to achieve stability and peace.

Speaking on the occasion KP Governor Shah Farman also asked the international community not to ignore Afghan people at this time as they had already passed through very difficult times, adding that it is time to support Afghans in maintaining peace and stability in their country.

Afghan Consular General Najib Ullah expressed gratitude to Pakistani government and people and said that Pakistanis had been treating millions of Afghans like their brothers from last 40 years.

He assured that relief goods provided by an NGO would be provided to deserving Afghan communities.