UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Urges World Community, Pakistani Philanthropists To Help Afghans

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:16 PM

National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to help Afghans

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the world community to rightly assess Afghan situation and the condition of its people and help them in this hour of need

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the world community to rightly assess Afghan situation and the condition of its people and help them in this hour of need.

Addressing a ceremony of handing over 200 tons of relief goods to Afghan Consular General here at the Governor House, he requested Pakistani philanthropists to come forward and generously help the Afghan brothers and sisters.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan has a strong relationship with Afghanistan and Islamabad has a great desire to see peace and stability in the neighbouring and brotherly country which is imperative for the whole region and the world as well.

He said Pakistani government and people are fully supporting Afghan people and the world community should also help them to achieve stability and peace.

Speaking on the occasion KP Governor Shah Farman also asked the international community not to ignore Afghan people at this time as they had already passed through very difficult times, adding that it is time to support Afghans in maintaining peace and stability in their country.

Afghan Consular General Najib Ullah expressed gratitude to Pakistani government and people and said that Pakistanis had been treating millions of Afghans like their brothers from last 40 years.

He assured that relief goods provided by an NGO would be provided to deserving Afghan communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor From Government Million

Recent Stories

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Fundi ..

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Funding Enables Graduates To Grow B ..

8 minutes ago
 US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

9 minutes ago
 Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda ..

Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda on November 3 - Berlin

10 minutes ago
 Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End ..

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

12 minutes ago
 Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashe ..

Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashes impact

12 minutes ago
 Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over s ..

Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over squad fitness

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.