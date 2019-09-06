National Assembly Speaker visits grave of Sher Khan Shaheed, lays floral wreath

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Friday visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed at Swabi, laid floral wreath on his grave and offered fateha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly , Asad Qaisar Friday visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed at Swabi , laid floral wreath on his grave and offered fateha.

Talking to media, the Speaker said we are here to pay tribute to Captain Sher Khan who is a pride for Swabi and a source of inspiration for the people of the area.

He said that shaheed Sher Khan has added a golden chapter to the history of the country by rendering unmatched sacrifice for the country.

Asad Qaisar said on this occasion, we want to convey a message to Kashmiri brethren that the whole nation support them in their struggle to get right of self determination. He said that Pakistanis would stand beside valiant security forces to protect motherland against enemies.