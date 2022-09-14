National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and the National Press Club (NPC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and the National Press Club (NPC).

Speaking on the occasion, speaker said, "Pakistan currently is facing the worst floods in history and the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan was a symptom of global climate change." The speaker appreciated and paid tribute to National Press Club and Pakistan Sweet Home for their great efforts to establish a flood relief camp.

Raja Pervez Ashraf lauded the services of Zamurrad Khan for alleviating the sufferings of humanity.

While talking about resounding success of 3rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference organized by National Assembly of Pakistan, the speaker said that the Parliament of Pakistan had drawn the attention of the international community on the issue of global climate change.

He also said the President IPU had assured that they would extend all out support to Pakistan at all international forums to highlight the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He also said that In the next month's General Assembly session in Rwanda, an emergency resolution would be presented to highlight the havoc caused by floods in Pakistan.

"All political leaders need to step forward to help flood victims," the speaker emphasized.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said the flood had caused destruction everywhere and serving the marooned people was appreciable.

He appealed to the entire nation to donate generously to the relief camps wherever they were established.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Anwar Raza and other personalities were also present on this occasion.