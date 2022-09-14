UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Visits PSH's Flood Relief Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 09:30 PM

National Assembly speaker visits PSH's flood relief camp

National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and the National Press Club (NPC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and the National Press Club (NPC).

Speaking on the occasion, speaker said, "Pakistan currently is facing the worst floods in history and the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan was a symptom of global climate change." The speaker appreciated and paid tribute to National Press Club and Pakistan Sweet Home for their great efforts to establish a flood relief camp.

Raja Pervez Ashraf lauded the services of Zamurrad Khan for alleviating the sufferings of humanity.

While talking about resounding success of 3rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference organized by National Assembly of Pakistan, the speaker said that the Parliament of Pakistan had drawn the attention of the international community on the issue of global climate change.

He also said the President IPU had assured that they would extend all out support to Pakistan at all international forums to highlight the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He also said that In the next month's General Assembly session in Rwanda, an emergency resolution would be presented to highlight the havoc caused by floods in Pakistan.

"All political leaders need to step forward to help flood victims," the speaker emphasized.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said the flood had caused destruction everywhere and serving the marooned people was appreciable.

He appealed to the entire nation to donate generously to the relief camps wherever they were established.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Anwar Raza and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Flood Parliament Wife Ipu Rwanda Jamshed All

Recent Stories

Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Gr ..

Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Greek Islands - Reports

46 seconds ago
 IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social U ..

IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social Unrest in Some European Countri ..

48 seconds ago
 China Approves Thermonuclear Reactor Construction, ..

China Approves Thermonuclear Reactor Construction, to Start Production by 2028 - ..

50 seconds ago
 Ashrafi invites Muslim world's welfare agencies to ..

Ashrafi invites Muslim world's welfare agencies to help flood victims in Pakista ..

53 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 Minister reviews measures for investors

Minister reviews measures for investors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.