National Assembly Standing Committee for parity in electric, hybrid vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Industries and Production of the National Assembly has recommended level playing field in the formation of policy for electric and hybrid vehicles in the country.

During its 11th meeting at the Honda Atlas Cars, Manga Mandi under the chairmanship of Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA here on Wednesday, the committee also recommended review of the tax regime on imported parts and local vendors relating to the local automobile sector.

The Committee comprised MNAs Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sajida Begum, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Mr. Riaz Ul Haq, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Syed Mustafa Mahmood and Shandana Gulzar Khan.

Earlier, the committee was briefed on the company business situation, efforts to increase the localization and maintaining the world quality standard in Honda cars being manufactured locally.

The committee inquired about exports opportunity, high prices and company efforts to increase the local contents in the vehicle.

The Honda Atlas management apprised the Committee members that since the local cost of production was very high, mainly due to exchange rate impact, rising raw material cost and inflationary impacts, therefore the exports were not viable from Pakistan.

The management informed that the prices were increased due to higher tax rate structure and exchange rate fluctuation. If the taxes were reduced, the car prices would be reduced accordingly. In its business presentation, the company urged government to reduce taxes � which would immediately led to reduce car prices and increase production and sales volume.

The Committee members also appreciated the company's contribution towards society with installation of clean drinking water pump in Manga Mandi, free medical camps and plantation of tree towards the government campaign of "Clean Green Pakistan".

The Committee members also visited the plant and appreciated the investment made to manufacture in-house steel and plastic parts in its Press Shop and Plastic Injection Shop. The Committee highly admired the role of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited management under the supervision of Hironobu Yoshimura, Kenichi Matsuo and Maqsood Rahmani.