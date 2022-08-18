National Assembly Standing Committee holds sixth meeting

The sixth meeting of the standing committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was held here at Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The sixth meeting of the standing committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was held here at Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Saira Bano, Member National Assembly.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri was also present in the meeting as Ex-officio member.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated upon the various agenda items including confirmation of the minutes of meeting held on July 6, comprehensive report/implementation status of previous meeting of the committee and detailed briefing on Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), its relevant Acts, rules and regulations.

In the meeting, members of the committee were apprised about the operations and organizational structure of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Fida Paracha also briefed the members on how PBM was providing financial assistance to destitute, needy widows, orphans and poorest of the poor all across the country.

Along with members of the National Assembly, senior management of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and BISP were also present on the occasion.