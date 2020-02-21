UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Standing Committee Lauds Indus Motors For Employment Generation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:13 AM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday applauded the Indus Motor Company's contribution towards employment generation and other activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday applauded the Indus Motor Company's contribution towards employment generation and other activities.

The meeting which held in Toyota Indus Motors, Karachi, under the chairmanship of MNA Sajid Hussian Turi, expressed pleasure over the extent of investment IMC has undertaken and capacity expansion, said a press release.

The members of the standing committee were pleased to see the investment by IMC in human capital development. At every step quality is being ensured and Global Standards are being followed in the whole process.

The committee also lauded IMC's contribution through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The participants observed billion tree drive and other key initiatives are examples of CSR which should be followed by other organizations also.

The committee was requested to convince the government to withdraw duties including FED from locally produced vehicles.

The members on the occasion expressed their concerns over the hike prices of vehicles in the country. Also present in the meeting IMC Managing Director informed the committee that high mark-up rates of bank loans, over burden of taxation and Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 were the major reason of low production in the automotive sector, which also caused the price fluctuation in the market.

The Managing Director IMC apprised the committee about the different specifications of cars launched by Indus Motors time to time in the country, including some imported vehicles and upcoming versions of new cars.

Earlier, the standing committee members were welcomed by the Managing Director IMC.

The committee also paid its visit to different sections of the manufacturing plants of Indus Motors. Suggestions for improvements of plant established in 1989 were also present by the members of standing committee.

The committee members also witnessed the manufacturing process of vehicles under the supervision of well experienced local and Japanese engineers and workers.

The MNAs also appreciated the role of IMC management for providing the good quality/ standards products in the country and launching of new models of cars.

The members included Nasir Khan Musazai, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sajida Begum, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Riaz Ul Haq, Maher Irshad Ahmed Khan.

