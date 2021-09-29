National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights held

National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights met under Acting Chairperson Shazia Marri, MNA in Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights met under Acting Chairperson Shazia Marri, MNA in Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday.

On the implementation status of the recommendation of the previous meeting that due diligence on part of police was lacking in the incident of desecration of Hindu Mandir, happened on 04-08-2021 in the area of Bhong, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the response of police and administration and said that a more cohesive and concerted effort is needed to resolve the issue and rift created by miscreants.

In the case of Senators Farhat Ullah Khan Babar and Afrasiab Khattak, the complaints made by them have not been addressed and taken care off by the M/o Interior, it was directed that the Ministry should coordinate with concerned departments and address the issue of alleged kill list mentioning the Names of certain Parliamentarians.

The Committee further asked the M/o Human Rights to coordinate with M/o Interior for the redressal of issue of placing the name of MNA Mr. Mohsin Dawar on the ECL list and sought report from the Home Department of Government of Balochistan for the unlawful arrest of an individual Javed Achakzai.

The Committee adopted the report of the Sub-Committee, presented by Mr. Lal Chand, MNA/Convener for the passage of the following Bills from the National Assembly:- "The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Juvenile Justice System, (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021"(Government Bill).The Committee appointed a Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Human Rights with the following TORs and Compositions: "To look into the issue of Violent attacks of Transgender Community across the Country"Shaista Pervaiz, MNA,Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Ghazala Saifi, Member Mohsin Dawar, MNA,Besides the Minister Dr. Shireen M. Mazari, the meeting was attended by MNA's ,Ghazala Saifi, Ms. Rukhsana Naveed, Mr. Lal Chand, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Mr. Mohsin Dawar, Shazia Fatima Khawaja, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Senior Joint Secretaries from M/o Human Rights, M/o Interior and other Senior Officers of the relevant departments.