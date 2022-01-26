National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries, Production visits Hyundai Nishat Motors

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Industries and Production visited Hyundai Nishat Motors (Pvt) Limited at M-III Industrial Estate here Wednesday

The delegation was led by Chairman Standing Committee Sajid Hussain Turi while its members included Arbab Amir Ayub, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Ms Sajida Begum, Ms Alya Hamza Malik, Usama Qdri and others.

CFO Hyundai Nishat Motors Norez Abdullah, GM Production Faiz Ur Rehman, Director Mahmood Akhtar, VP Production Mr.

Kim and Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Dr Usman Chachar were also present on the occasion.

CFO Norez Abdullah briefed the members of standing committee about Hyundai Nishat Motors production plant.

The delegation also visited the car assembling unit and raised some questions aboutthe standard and quality of vehicles.

Later, the members of committee also planted saplings in the lawn of Hyundai production unit.

>