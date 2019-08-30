UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Standing Committee On Interior Meets

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:48 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on interior met Friday to discuss the issues regarding Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on interior met Friday to discuss the issues regarding Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, Committee directed the representatives of Sindh Police to investigate the matter regarding the petition of Rafiq Ahmed on merit and provide security to both the parties.

Committee requested the member committee Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur , being prominent Politician and tribal personality of the area, to help resolve the issue on tribal level for bringing peace between the tribes.

The Police was also directed to share each and every development, regarding the issue, with the Committee.

Regarding visa and nationality issues faced by Bach Christian Hospital, Abbottabad, committee directed the Ministry of Interior to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, Nadeem Abbas, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Riaz Fatyana and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, FIA, Passport and Immigration, Ministry of Law and Justice and Sindh Police.

