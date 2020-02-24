National Assembly standing committee on law and justice recommends various bills for approval

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) standing committee on law and justice Monday recommended various bills for approval by the assembly after detailed deliberations.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana at parliament house. MNAs including Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Kishwar Zahra, Malik Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch and others attended the meeting.

The committee passed the public sector development program (PSDP) bill for approval for the financial year 2020-21 after scrutinizing the budgetary proposals of the ministry of law and justice related to PSDP as required under rule 20(16) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business.

The committee also passed 'The Enforcement of Women's property Rights (amendment bill) 2019 for approval by the assembly.

The committee deferred the bills 'The Muslim Family Laws (amendment) bills 2019 regarding sections 4 and 7 at the ministry's request till next meeting.

The committee unanimously deferred 'The National Accountability (second amendment) bill 2019 due to shortage of time and will be reconsidered in the next meeting scheduled to be held on February 25.

The meetings was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Law and justice besides other senior officials.