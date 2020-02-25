UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Standing Committee Recommends Bill For Approval From Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:26 PM

National Assembly standing committee recommends bill for approval from assembly

The National Assembly (NA) standing committee on law and justice Tuesday recommended the Constitution (amendment) bill 2019 (article 25) moved by the PPP MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah for approval from the national assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) standing committee on law and justice Tuesday recommended the Constitution (amendment) bill 2019 (article 25) moved by the PPP MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah for approval from the national assembly.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana at parliament house whereas among the other participants were MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Kishwar Zahra, Malik Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch and Mehmood Bashir Virk. The committee deffered another bill the Constitution amendment bill 2019 (article 89) presented by MNA Abdul Qadeer Patel.

The committee also deferred the bills 'The legal practitioners and bar council (amendment) bill 2020, the Constitution amendment bill 2020(third schedule), the Constitution amendment bill 2020 (article 251) and the national accountability (second amendment) bill 2019 (ordinance no. XXVII of 2019) till next meeting.

The committee was briefed about the working and pendency of cases before the Federal Services Tribunal.

